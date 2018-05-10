Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi woman was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the side of I-37 when her car broke down.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, 32-year-old Cassie Cunningham was standing on the side of I-37 just north of Pleasanton trying to signal for help when she was struck by a car. Authorities said the driver was unable to stop in time from hitting Cunningham, and she later died on the scene.

The car that struck Cunningham was then hit by a truck that was unable to stop in time, but neither driver was hurt.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII