CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Henrietta Bailey was born in 1918.

She said she was always curious what it would be like to be 100 and she finally got her answer.

"I was wondering how a hundred was going to feel, but a hundred it's good," she said.

Throughout the past century Ms. Bailey has been the matriarch of a huge family.

"She has five children," daughter, Patricia Bailey said. "She has 14 grandchildren, and then she has 41 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren."

And if that's not enough her oldest sister is still living at 101 years old..

Some family members believe they are trying to outlast one another.

"And her sister looks like she is going to be here for some time," son, Richard Bailey said. "There is a race going on, so I don't know, she could be here 120,130 years. I don't know."

Now a lot has happened in a century, man has been too the moon and so many other achievements, so how does Ms. Bailey feel seeing all this happen in her life time?

"I didn't get to see enough, but satisfied," she said.

Many people would love to live to a hundred and Ms. Bailey says you can as long as you do one thing.

"Just getting up in the morning and being you," she said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII