Corpus Christi women team up to comfort the families of Uvalde shooting victims

Tracy Weaver had an idea for a project to make blankets for those in Uvalde who have lost loved ones, and it's been made possible by Maria Martinez's craftsmanship.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Maria Martinez is using her gift of crocheting to help those in Uvalde, and Tracy Weaver is guiding the way as the leader of their project.

Martinez said Weaver was the one who found her through a Facebook advertisement and asked for help with a project that she had in mind. "I told her well, yeah!" Martinez responded, enthusiastically. "I would be honored. It would be an honor for me to make those blankets."

The project has been made possible by Martinez's craftsmanship. Weaver offered the partnership at no cost to Martinez, and said she would provide everything she needed to make the blankets.

"The blankets are going to be the school colors, and I'm going to be making a total of 21 blankets all together," Martinez explained. "I can get two, possibly three blankets in one day."

She is on a mission to make sure that families in Uvalde have something to hold on to. "All the love that's going into making these blankets, that's my project right there," Martinez said. "That's my goal."

When reflecting on what it means to help those who have been affected by this tragedy, Weaver said, "It's really touched my heart to be able to help other people in need."

Who would have thought that Weaver coming across a Facebook ad could lead into something more than her project goals? "We were strangers, we're now good friends," Weaver shared. These good friends are on a journey to help those who have lost so much.

Weaver told 3NEWS they look forward to being able to go Uvalde to present these blankets to the families that have lost loved ones. "The price of them is priceless," Martinez added. "It's the time, the effort, and the love that I put into making those things. That's what I look for when I do my crocheting."

So far, Martinez has completed about six blankets. She plans to continue every day until their goal is reached.

If you would like to donate yarn, find them on Facebook at The Heart of Giving Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.