Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District holding second COVID-19 virtual townhall

The event will take place on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will be providing a second, virtual “Ask the Experts” COVID-19 Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. 

The panel will consists of various health care and public health experts. Topics in the town hall will include information regarding the COVID-19 Variant B.1.1. 529 (Omicron), COVID-19 vaccines for children, COVID-19 prevention strategies during the holidays, and any other vaccine-related questions the Coastal Bend community may ask. 

Those interested in participating in the event may do so by calling 1-877-229-8493, ID CODE 120948#, then press star 3. 

Or they can register by visiting https://www.cctexas.com/virtualtownhall and under “Virtual Ask the Experts COVID-19 Town Hall” click on “REGISTER HERE.” Staff will put individuals on a list to receive notification of an incoming call for the Virtual Town Hall.

Registration will be cut-off one hour before the event at 5:30 p.m.

The town hall can be seen by clicking the links below: 

Facebook: @citygov

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

CCTV: www.cctexas.com/cctv

