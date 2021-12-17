Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District holding second COVID-19 virtual townhall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will be providing a second, virtual “Ask the Experts” COVID-19 Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The panel will consists of various health care and public health experts. Topics in the town hall will include information regarding the COVID-19 Variant B.1.1. 529 (Omicron), COVID-19 vaccines for children, COVID-19 prevention strategies during the holidays, and any other vaccine-related questions the Coastal Bend community may ask.
Those interested in participating in the event may do so by calling 1-877-229-8493, ID CODE 120948#, then press star 3.
Or they can register by visiting https://www.cctexas.com/virtualtownhall and under “Virtual Ask the Experts COVID-19 Town Hall” click on “REGISTER HERE.” Staff will put individuals on a list to receive notification of an incoming call for the Virtual Town Hall.
Registration will be cut-off one hour before the event at 5:30 p.m.
The town hall can be seen by clicking the links below:
Facebook: @citygov
YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi
CCTV: www.cctexas.com/cctv
