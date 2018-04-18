The Corpus Christi Police Department is reminding homeowners that it is a code violation to put out brush and bulky items during an unauthorized period.

If you do it, Code Enforcement may have the debris removed for you -- at your own expense.

Luckily for Corpus Christi residents, the City has released their 2018-19 Brush & Bulky Items Set-Out schedule. All you have to do is determine what collection area you live in, and look to see what set out dates are authorized for your area.

Here's the 2018-19 set-out schedule:

You can also view it here.

For more information about trash pickup, recycling, etc., visit www.ccwasteplace.com.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII