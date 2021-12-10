Corpus Christi's City Council updates film ordinance to clear up any confusion

Permits are now only required when filmmakers need exclusive use of public property.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council approved Tuesday updates to their film ordinance in order to clarify when a person must get a permit to film within city limits.

It was earlier this year during the Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Festival when contestants thought the City's ordinance required that they get a permit -- one which most could not afford. Nearly every film in the festival was shot outside the city limits.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni confirmed to 3News that the issue stemmed from a misunderstand surrounding the ordinance.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, members voted to update the ordinance in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings within its language.

Permits are now only required when filmmakers need exclusive use of public property.

