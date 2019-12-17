CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The proposed canal development on North Beach was given the green light by Corpus Christi's city council during Tuesday's council meeting.

Without discussion, the drainage plan was approved unanimously.

A developer presented them with an animation of what the canal system, which could cost some $42 million, would look like.

"It basically firms up that the council is wanting to move forward with addressing the drainage problem on North Beach, and if that happens to include the canals, or see if the canals can make it work," Mayor Joe McComb said.

The mayor said the council's approval starts the permitting process to see if the plan meets state requirements.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: