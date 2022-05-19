What is Corpus Christi's Drought Contingency Plan?

While officials told 3News on Thursday that they are confident we will have enough water to get through summer, they are still urging residents to conserve water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend of South Texas was upgraded to "extreme" drought conditions Thursday, and with the recent news of the Lower Colorado River Authority informing Corpus Christi officials that we can no longer draw water from that source, many are wondering what comes next.

The City of Corpus Christi has a drought contingency plan that was created to help residents make it through periods of drought without fear of running out of water. The plan is triggered by the combined levels of Lake Corpus Christi and the Choke Canyon Reservoir.

While officials told 3News on Thursday that they are confident we will have enough water to get through summer, they are still encouraging residents to conserve water voluntarily before there is any need for mandatory water restrictions.

If that need does arise, the City will enact their Drought Contingency Plan. It exists in four stages.

Stage 1 is initiated when combined lake levels are below 40% capacity. Under Stage 1, residents are limited to watering one day per week, and the City prioritizes quicker response to repairs and leaks.

Stage 2 is initiated when combined lake levels are below 30% capacity. Under Stage 2, all requirements of Stage 1 remain in effect but in addition, residents are limited to watering once every other week, City crews limit water main flushing to water quality or public health issues, and and water usage compliance is reviewed and violators notified.

By Stages 3 and 4, the City has entered critical water levels and restrictions ramp up. In Stage 3, watering landscaped areas becomes prohibited entirely, as does washing cars and other vehicles outside of commercial car wash stations. Topping off your swimming pool will be out of the question, and fountains will only be allowed to operate in order to maintain the equipment. By Stage 4, washing vehicles will be prohibited entirely.

You can read the entire Drought Contingency Plan here.

In hopes that we don't reach any stage of mandatory water restrictions, the City is encouraging all residents to conserve water voluntarily as we get through a long hot summer.

