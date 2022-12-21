Corpus Christi's first cricket field coming to Greenwood Sports Complex

An agreement between the city and the Coastal Bend Cricket Club was finalized on Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi will get its first cricket field after an agreement between the city council and the Coastal Bend Cricket Club was approved at Tuesday's council meeting.

The field will be installed at the Greenwood Sports Complex at 4033 Greenwood Drive.

"Expanding recreational facility offerings will encourage sports tourism by allowing cricket teams to travel from areas such as Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to participate in tournaments, providing increased revenue for hotels and restaurants," city leaders said in a statement Tuesday.

In June 2022, the city adopted a 10-Year Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan to expand recreational facility offerings and access to park amenities to "meet the interests of City residents."

In August, the Coastal Bend Cricket Club presented the city with a proposal for a cricket field. The council found a suitable site for the field at the Greenwood Sports Complex and approved the deal this week.

The Coastal Bend Cricket Club will be responsible for providing all necessary equipment and supplies to operate and maintain property, according to a presentation given at the meeting.

There is no word yet on when the field may be ready for residents to enjoy.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.