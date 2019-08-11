CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freddie Records celebrated 50 years of working with Latin music artists Thursday.

The record studio, located on South Staples Street in Corpus Christi, opened this month 50 years ago. It is home to some of Tejano and Latin's biggest superstars like Grammy award winning Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz, and Los Palominos.

The studio was started by Freddie Martinez, an accomplished musician and performer known for starting his own record label in his garage.

"I come from a musical famiily. The Galvan's were very well known musicians. My older brother had a band also, so I've been in music my whole life and I feel very blessed to be able to live a life with my family making music," Martinez said.

Martinez also spent Thursday afternoon speaking with music students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

