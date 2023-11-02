Corpus Christi's Heart Ball raises funds and awareness of heart disease

The American Heart Association recognized the work of local supporters and volunteers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year's Corpus Christi Heart Ball was held at the Ortiz Center.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The annual Heart Ball event raises funds and awareness to fight the deadly disease.

In a Facebook live broadcast before the ball began, 3NEWS personalities, Barbi Leo, Rudy Trevino and Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt were present.

Alan Holt was the Emcee for this year's event.

The American Heart Association recognized the work of local supporters and volunteers according to the co-chairs for the event.

Chairman, Tim Carter spoke with 3NEWS and said, "cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the world and we are here to raise money to make healthcare more equitable for everyone."

The annual gala is a culmination of the year-round American Heart Association heart of Corpus Christi campaign.

