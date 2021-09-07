Corpus Christi's 'Litter Critter' is back by popular demand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back by popular demand. The "Litter Critter" will be in various areas around Corpus Christi to help residents clean up brush and bulky items outside of the city's pickup schedule.
The City’s Litter Critter program will resume on July 10th at the Flour Bluff High School parking lot located at 2505 Waldron Rd., 78418 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
“I am proud to reintroduce Litter Critter city-wide for the residents of Corpus Christi. This is my promise to you in action! Keeping Corpus Christi beautiful is my priority," Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.
More events will take place monthly to service areas across the City.
- Calallen August 7, 2021
- Tuloso Midway/Annaville September 4, 2021
- West Corpus Christi October 2, 2021
- South Corpus Christi November 6, 2021
- Midtown December 4, 2021
Residents planning to make drop-offs are reminded to please refer to the City’s Solid Waste Department website at https://www.cctexas.com/solid-waste/community-cleanup-programs to find the list of items that can be disposed of during Litter Critter events.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.