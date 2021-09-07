Corpus Christi's 'Litter Critter' is back by popular demand

Litter Critter events provide citizens the opportunity to discard unwanted items outside of regularly scheduled brush and bulky item pickup dates.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back by popular demand. The "Litter Critter" will be in various areas around Corpus Christi to help residents clean up brush and bulky items outside of the city's pickup schedule.

The City’s Litter Critter program will resume on July 10th at the Flour Bluff High School parking lot located at 2505 Waldron Rd., 78418 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“I am proud to reintroduce Litter Critter city-wide for the residents of Corpus Christi. This is my promise to you in action! Keeping Corpus Christi beautiful is my priority," Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.

More events will take place monthly to service areas across the City.

Calallen August 7, 2021

Tuloso Midway/Annaville September 4, 2021

West Corpus Christi October 2, 2021

South Corpus Christi November 6, 2021

Midtown December 4, 2021

Residents planning to make drop-offs are reminded to please refer to the City’s Solid Waste Department website at https://www.cctexas.com/solid-waste/community-cleanup-programs to find the list of items that can be disposed of during Litter Critter events.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.