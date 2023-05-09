Corpus Christi's Marina District set for exciting upgrades, revitalization

Harrison's Landing General Manager Stephen Curran said their business recently completed upgrades to bring the latest cocktail bar to the area called The Mariner.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Downtown Corpus Christi continues to grow and improve, so will the Marina District.

Corpus Christi Assistant City Manager Heather Hurlbert said that in the next couple of months, the marina will be getting some much-needed love.

"We will be starting on the construction on the A, B, C, D and L docks. The contractors already gotten the notice to proceed, so they are getting their crews in place," she said.

Hurlbert said that in the next 30-60 days, residents will start to see some of that progress. But in addition to the docks, the People Street Board walk is going to be refurbished.

"That was severely damaged by Hurricane Hanna. So we are going back in and redo that boardwalk area along People Street," she said.

Hurlbert said that along with those projects the boater haul-out facility and boaters' facility are under design and will be completed in 6-12 months. When its all said and done the marina upgrades will total about $30 million.

"It means the city believes in the marina and they are investing heavily in it to make it available to both tourists and locals," she said.

Harrison's Landing General Manager Stephen Curran said that their business has recently completed upgrades to bring the latest cocktail bar to the area called The Mariner.

"We are excited to show The Mariner off with craft cocktails, beautiful tapas plates, predominantly seafood," she said.

The Mariner, which is located on the second floor at Harrisons Landing is soft launching, and hopes to open their doors in October. Hulbert said it's important to the city to keep the marina beautiful.

"We have a very great asset here, so its very important to put money into it and continue to improve that area. Improve those facilities so we continue to attract those people in to our marina," she said.

Hurlbert said that with the expansion of Cooper's Boating Facility, their live-aboard program will allow more people to live on their boats.

