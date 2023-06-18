Corpus Christi's 'Meals on Wheels' essential welfare checks during heat wave

The program delivers around 600 meals to senior citizens in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is reminding the public of their Meals on Wheels program.

The program is geared towards checking on the elderly.

Corpus Christi mayor, Paulette Guajardo spoke with 3NEWS and said, "the Meals on Wheels program began in Corpus Christi in the 70s."

About 600 meals are delivered to vulnerable seniors in Corpus Christi.

To some of those folks, Mayor Guajardo said, it's the highlight of their day. "I've been involved with it a few summers where I volunteered myself and my son to deliver meals and that's exactly what you see. You see people very happy to know, "oh, you're here," she said.

She explained that Meals on Wheels is especially important to her, because she sees firsthand, her parents are in their mid 80s. She knows how much of a challenge it can be for some of the elderly population to tackle everyday tasks.

"Physical challenges become a part of a daily challenge. I can't imagine struggling with having a nutritional meal if you are a senior who maybe, you don't have children, or your children don't live here, and you can't get to the store," Mayor Guajardo said.

The program comes with a welfare check too. Which Guajardo said, is a bonus with this heat.

This week, the city hosted a Beat the Heat event. "And the room was full. We had a room full of residents of seniors who spend their time there and wanted to get a fan," Mayor Guajardo explained.

Currently, there's a waiting list for the Meals on Wheels program, however the city offers other services that seniors can take advantage of.

Mayor Guajardo added, "we have our senior centers, which offer multiple programs within each center. We have our senior companion program and our senior retire volunteer program."

If you would like to get the waiting list for Meals on Wheels, click here.

