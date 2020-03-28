CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In light of the developing situation with COVID-19 and Nueces County's recently issued stay-at-home order, there have been some changes to some of the City of Corpus Christi's services.

The City of Corpus Christi's Municipal Court and Animal Care Services are changing their daily operations.

The Municipal Court lobby will be closed. However, citation payments can be made online or by mail.

Animal Care Services will also be closed to the public but they will be open by appointment only. You can give them a call at 361-826-4630.

