Corpus Christi's Public Works Director resigns due to health issues

Public Works Director Roland Mata's resignation went into effect Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has confirmed that Corpus Christi's Public Works Director Roland Mata has resigned from his position due to health reasons.

His resignation went into effect Wednesday.

Mata took over the City's Public Works Department following the death of Richard Martinez back in August of 2021.

Sarah Munoz, Deputy Director of Public Works, will take over the Department in Mata's place, according to City Manager Peter Zanoni's office.

The City is working with recruiting firm Baker Tilly to search for a new Director of Public Works.

