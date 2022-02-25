Corpus Christi's Public Works Director resigns due to health issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has confirmed that Corpus Christi's Public Works Director Roland Mata has resigned from his position due to health reasons.
His resignation went into effect Wednesday.
Mata took over the City's Public Works Department following the death of Richard Martinez back in August of 2021.
Sarah Munoz, Deputy Director of Public Works, will take over the Department in Mata's place, according to City Manager Peter Zanoni's office.
The City is working with recruiting firm Baker Tilly to search for a new Director of Public Works.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'Gender-affirming care is lifesaving': Texas mother, transgender son speak against Abbott, Paxton's gender-affirming directive
- Mother raises concerns following medical examiners office investigation, still waiting on son's final autopsy report
- Hero dog honored for alerting sleeping family about Rockport house fire
- 'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Corpus Christi Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter
- Residents urged to keep close eye on pets following increase in coyote sightings on Padre Island
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.