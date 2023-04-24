Corpus Christi's Residential Street Rebuild Program could see possible changes

Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza said that all the bad streets in town can be paved within a 12-year time under the new proposed plan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, city council will vote to go in a new direction to get neighborhoods streets paved through the Residential Street Rebuild Program.

City of Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza said that all the bad streets in town can be paved within a 12-year time, rather than the current decades-long estimate under the new proposed plan.

"We did a projection based on what we're doing right now, and so we're looking at potentially for centerline miles anywhere from 30-40 for a whole year," he said.

Currently, the cost to repair impacted roadways around the city is estimated to be around $950 million. City officials estimate the proposed program will save around $750 million in tax dollars by shifting curbs, sidewalks and utilities to the back burner.

