Corpus Christi's 'superhero' neighborhood getting online recognition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New subdivisions have been popping up on the south side of Corpus Christi for years now. One neighborhood is getting recognized for its fun and unusual street names.
You can find Superman, Spiderman, Iron Man and Hulk Drives, all cross streets of Krypton Dr., in one new subdivision.
The neighborhood is still under construction so there is no telling what other fun street names could pop up!
Rumor is that another subdivision is coming to Corpus Christi where the streets will be named after Game of Thrones characters. Khaleesi Drive, anyone?
