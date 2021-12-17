Corpus Christi's Texas State Aquarium names new President, CEO

Jesse Gilbert was voted in unanimously by the Aquarium's executive committee as the new president and CEO following the departure of Tom Schmid.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium got a new president and CEO effective Thursday.

Gilbert first joined the TSA as an Aquarist in 2003 and over the years has served in many roles, including Senior Aquarist, Curator of Fishes and Reptiles, Director of Animal Husbandry, Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President. Most recently, Gilbert has served as the Interim President and CEO of the Aquarium.

"I am extremely pleased to have Jesse assume leadership of the Texas State Aquarium," said Charles W. Zahn, Jr., Texas State Aquarium Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Jesse brings more than two decades of experience and a proven record in leading the facility. Jesse has my utmost confidence, and I look forward to working closely with him to support the Aquarium's mission."

Gilbert holds bachelor's degrees in Biology and Marine and Field Science, a Master of Science in Fisheries and Mariculture, and is currently working towards a master's degree in Business Administration.

According to a news release from the Aquarium, Gilbert will oversee the completion of the Aquarium's new Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue that will fall under the Institute for Wildlife Conservation umbrella at the Texas State Aquarium. The Rescue Center is scheduled to open in Fall 2022.

“I am excited to lead this remarkable organization that is singularly committed to continue its mission of engaging people with animals and inspiring appreciation for our seas and supporting wildlife conservation,” Gilbert said. “I am honored to be part of an exceptional team of talented and passionate individuals who care so deeply about the Aquarium and its future.”