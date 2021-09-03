Corpus Christi's tourist attractions asking patrons to mask up this Spring Break

The governor's statewide mask order ends on Wednesday, but a federal mask mandate remains in place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several of Corpus Christi's attractions say they plan to keep mask requirements in place even after the statewide mask order is lifted Wednesday.

The Texas State Aquarium will require masks and will also keep its visitor capacity at 75-percent for the time being in an effort to keep employees, visitors and animals safe.

The Museum of Science and History said it, too, will be following the same protocols they implemented since summer of last year and remain at 75-percent capacity.

The Art Museum of South Texas will be requiring masks when visiting the gallery, and they do not plan to operate at full capacity just yet. When it comes to weddings held at the gallery, they will continue to operate at 25-percent capacity, at least through June.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.