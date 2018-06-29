Friday was the last day that the iconic Toys R Us chain of stores had their doors open around the nation, and also in Corpus Christi.

The Corpus Christi store saw one of their final customers Friday morning as she took a walk through the store with her son, who wanted to spend the money he had saved on some of the last bargains being offered by Toys R Us.

It may not be the end for Toys R Us, however. They posted the following statement on their Facebook page Friday:

"Stay tuned here for news and information on the next chapter for Geoffrey and the iconic Toys R Us brands."

