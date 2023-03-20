Corpus Christi's watershed levels are nearly 10 percent less than last year's, city manager says

While we're still in stage one water restrictions, it's up to the city manager to raise restrictions to stage two -- which could come sooner than later.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi said they're closely looking at our water levels as drought conditions continue to sweep across Texas.

Corpus Christi is currently in stage one water restrictions, but with no rain for the foreseeable future, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said we could hit stage two if our water shed levels drop just a little bit more.

"I am concerned, yes, being 10 percent points less in our two west reservoirs is problematic," he said.

In March of last year, Corpus Christi's watershed was 49.5-percent filled. Now, it's at 40 percent.

"We meet with the National Weather Service weekly. The long-term forecast for the next three months isn't a significant one that shows a lot of promise for significant rain," he said.

While we're still in stage one water restrictions, it's up to the city manager to raise restrictions to stage two. Zanoni said that could happen soon.

"The one that's adopted is still in place, so that trigger point is 30 percent to stage 2. However, in that same plan, it says the city manager can enact stage 2 with council concurrent anywhere between 30 and 40," he said.

In preparations for hotter months, Zanoni said he'll enact stage two water restrictions when the watershed hits 35 percent.

"If the forecast shows continued drought, because we're in a drought, and little rain, we're going to have to do something to get us through the summer," he said.

Just this week, Texas lawmakers took another step to get ahead of preserving water more efficiently by standing behind Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75. Together they would create a new system called the Water Supply for Texas Fund to make new water projects and upgrade infrastructure.

"We're aware. We have a legislative team up in Austin every single day. We're very involved, and we're partnering more than ever with the Port of Corpus Christi, so that we have a very compelling application for the state dollars to help us here locally," he said.

Zanoni said Corpus Christi shouldn't be over looked by the state if the bill and resolution get the votes.

"We are the eighth largest city in the state and a huge economic generator, and critical in infrastructure in terms of oil and fuel for our vehicle and planes. So making sure we have enough water for our residential costumers who work in these industries is something our state should be concerned about," he said.

Legislation will vote on the multi-billion-dollar bill on Tuesday, March 28.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!