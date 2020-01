CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some changes are coming to Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks.

$3 million were set aside to help them with renovations as part of a new lease for the field signed last year and a partnership with the team and the City of Corpus Christi. The money will come from the City's business and job development fund.

The lease runs for 15 years.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: