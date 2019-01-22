CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is one step closer to solving its water billing issues that have plagued residents since late last year, and the answer might be a software update.

It was back in September when residents began showing up at Corpus Christi's City Hall to complain about unusually high water bills -- some as high as $2,000.

The City began to investigate their newly implemented utility billing software and over the last few months, interim City Information Officer Peter Collins has been meeting with the software developers, a company named Infor.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, Collins told councilmembers that the billing problems might go away if they migrate to the latest version of the software.

"If we are going to do that, we are definitely going to test and test and test and train, so this might be a really good approach, and a sound approach," Collins said.

Councilman Greg Smith asked Collins how much the upgrade will cost, and Collins informed him that it is included in their maintenance agreement with Infor.