Corvette pulled from water near Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A driver from out of town ended up sinking their 2022 Corvette in about 7 feet of water near Aransas Pass last week.
The Aransas Pass Police Department said the Corvette drifted off and totally submerged after being driven into the water near the flats on July 5.
Tow Boat U.S. was able to "drive" the car back to the shore, the department said in a social media post.
APPD officials said there was no environmental hazard discovered during the recovery. No other details were released.
