Costal Bend area organizations discuss topic of mental wellness

Wednesdays event was led by Leadership Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation and South Coastal AHEC.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A call to action took place at the Ortiz Center this Wednesday as the topic of mental health was discussed.

The goal of the event was to connect panelists and attendees to discuss the various resources available to them locally.

According to mental health professional Ottis Layne, residents have an abundance of resources to chose from when deciding to seek treatment.

"There are counselors, physicians, and licensed professional counselors and people here that are interested in providing mental health services of all kinds and trying to improve the access," Layne said.

