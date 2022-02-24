Ingleside virtual tutor shares insight on what some Ukrainian students are facing overseas

After eight months of cultural exchange and language learning, Victor Pineda-Tinoco said four of his peers have become more like friends.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The concern for those across seas is growing. A local teenager in Ingleside shared insight from some friends in the Ukraine.

Victor Pineda-Tinoco is part of the ENGin Program, which is responsible for connecting Ukrainian students to English speakers.

After eight months of cultural exchange and language learning, Pineda said four of his peers have become more like friends. However, he fears for them as they share a new reality.

"She responded to me by saying that she's in a safe place," Pineda-Tinoco said. "She's in a bunker, a bomb shelter because the city that she's in, it's currently in have sirens noting that there's this like, bomb threat and everything so they're hiding out of precaution."

Pineda-Tinoco has been checking in with his friends since things have escalated. Out of four of his friends, he has only heard back from one.

"One of my buddies, which was actually a guy his name is Maxine. And he's only 13 years old," Pineda-Tinoco said. "And it's so crazy to know that since he's just 13, he knows so many things about Russia, and about the attacks and what they're even going to do."

