Annaville (KIII News) — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a cotton baling machine to go up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the cotton fields along Violet Road near County Road 44 in the Annaville area.

Crews with the Annaville Volunteer Fire Department were called to put out the flames and it only took them a few minutes. However, the blaze got a lot of attention as smoke could be seen from as far away as the Crosstown Expressway.

