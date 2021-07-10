Cotton prices uptick as demand is on the rise

Experts agree that folks looking for a good investment are turning to cotton, and that speculation is helping to drive up the current price.

ODEM, Texas — In Odem, the EdCot Co-op Gin is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week right now until all the cotton from the field has been ginned and then sent to a warehouse.

The workers watch closely to ensure everything runs smoothly. After all, the price for cotton right now is at a ten-year high, at more than one dollar a pound.

“We don’t stop until we catch up and everything’s cleared off the yard,” EDCOT Co-op Gin President Daniel Luehrs said. “We’re going to be here for a while, but it’s a good year to be here.”

The cotton is separated by machines, then part of it is eventually turned into a small bale of clean cotton.

The process takes place as cotton seeds are removed and collected. The seeds are then sent to companies to use as livestock feed, or as an ingredient in some food products.

“The people that are buying cotton and manufacturing it into cloth and into clothing are the ones who are going to feel the effects of higher prices,” John Robinson, Professor/Extension Economist at Texas A&M University College Station said. “I mean the farmers are going to feel the effects, (but) the good effects because they’re going to sell higher.”

He said that while cotton prices may be higher, the cost generally won’t be passed on to the consumer.

“If you think of the shirt that I’m wearing right now, (it) may have a pound of cotton in it, okay. So, if that pound cost 20 cents more, that doesn’t have much to do with the cost of the shirt,” Robinson said. “The cost of the shirt is a function of the manufacturing, the labor, the transportation, the branding and all that kind of stuff.”

So, why are cotton prices at a ten-year high? All the experts agree that those folks looking for a good investment are turning to cotton, and that speculation is helping to drive up the current price. Also, U.S. exports of cotton to China are up by 83-percent over 2020. But the high prices may not be a long-term trend, as the futures price is down around 85 cents.

“It’s back at a more reasonable level market that tells me that the market thinks that this may be a short-term phenomenon.” Jeff Nunley, Executive Director of the South Texas Cotton and Grain Association, said.