Could one South Texas Congressman be part of President-Elect Biden's cabinet?

Congressman Filemon Vela Junior is being floated as a possible cabinet nominee in the new Biden Administration. What impact could that have for South Texas?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Filemon Vela is in the running for a cabinet post in president elect Joe Biden’s administration. The house of representative member represents several counties here in the Coastal Bend.

3News spoke with representative Vela today about what his plans are right now.

Representative Filemon Vela agree to sit down and speak about what his plans are right now.

“The house is just back after the elections for the first time today so you know we have a Thanksgiving break next week so we’ll see what happens here over the course of the next month and that if nothing works out then will be ready to work with the new administration and take this country forward,” said Vela.

The talk is that Congress is going to try and pass a COVID stimulus bill. Congressman Vela told 3News that he had been instructed to not speak about President-elect Joe Biden‘s interest in possibly naming him to a top cabinet post.

Representative Vela has been mentioned as a possible Secretary of transportation. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales believes if that happened it would be great for our area.

“He is very present in his district you really always have that very good connection to his constituents, but he plays a regional and statewide level as well,” said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. “So, I always think when an issue has to do with what’s best for Texas, what’s best for South Texas you can count on Congressman Vela to be a leader.”

There has been some talk in political circles that with the Democrats slim lead in the house it might lose that control if House members leave for jobs with the administration. 3News asked political expert Bill Chriss if that argument made sense in representative Vela‘s circumstance

“His district is a pretty safe democratic district and when a congressman or congresswoman vacates their district the constitution of the United States article one provides that the only way to fill that vacancy is a special election and since it’s pretty clear that whoever fills that seat is very likely to be a democrat there’s really no downside to the democrats appointing congressman who are from safe seats,” said Chriss.

So, for now this representative says his sights are set on trying to pass a big COVID-19 relief bill. He also told 3News that he’s got another top priority.

“I am interested again in serving on the homeland security committee because I want to make sure that we don’t spend another nickel on Trumps border wall,” said Vela.

Vela says this week he and other members of the house will be voting on various legislative issues and will also decide on a majority and minority leader. In the coming weeks President elect Joe Biden will start to name his cabinet and Representative Vela could be part of that group.

