Could there be a second round of stimulus checks? Here’s what we know right now.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What is the timeline for the second round of stimulus payments? As of right now, nothing has been agreed upon or signed into law yet. 3News spoke with Congressman Michael Cloud about the situation.

“There’s a number of ideas of what could be coming up and what we'll be weighing," Cloud said. "Then we'll be back in August as well to weigh legislation and possible solutions. There's a lot of ideas on the table and an additional round of stimulus checks is one of them, but we still need to see legislation."

Congress is in recess and they don't get back to work in Washington until July 20. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has thrown out the date August 7 as a date to have a finalized bill, and that's because congress has another recess after that date.

Here are a couple of things being thrown around as options:

There's been talk about it being anywhere from $1,200 to $2,000 for every member of the household, regardless of age. There's also talk that the checks could be limited to people who make less than $40,000 a year.

Possible return-to-work bonus: According to Forbes, some Republicans are talking about a "return to work" bonus of $450 a week instead of extending the unemployment benefit supplement of $600 a week.



Congressman Cloud said there is a goal of getting the country back to work.

