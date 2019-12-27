CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the next few days many will be making their New Year's resolutions, and often those involve making changes to diet and fitness routines.

There is one ancient practice that many say has health benefits that go beyond weight loss. Practitioners of yoga say it benefits both the body and mind by helping reduce stress, improving your mood, increasing circulation, and improving heart function.

Michelle Acebo took her first yoga class in 2003. She opened her own studio two years later and now shows others how they can benefit from the practice.

"I went for the exercise and the weight loss, but the relaxation was so foreign to me, and just having two minutes of relaxation literally changed my life," said Acebo, owner and director of Yoga Studio of Corpus Christi.

"It stimulates different organs in the body, and depending on what you're dealing with, you can work on different poses specifically for depression, for anxiety, for stress," Instructor Kaeli Hernandez said.

People with health problems should consult their doctors before taking a yoga class, but many studios offer accommodations for those with certain mobility and health issues.

