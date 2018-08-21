Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Coastal Bend residents can get ready to see the green and blue of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at Water's Edge Park downtown.

City Council approved Tuesday the Water's Edge naming project. The proposal allows the university to add shade for the already existing basketball courts and install regulation NCAA beach volleyball courts at Water's Edge Park, all with the school's branding.

According to TAMUCC President Kelly Quintanilla, although the school will implement the project, the entire community is welcome to enjoy it.

"Now this is not a university run exclusively. These are opportunities and facilities used by the entire community, but the university will be there doing special tournaments and working with the community and young kids to get them excited," Quintanilla said.

With the new addition of a beach volleyball team at the university, Quintanilla hopes they will be able to host tournaments and bring more tourism to the city.

