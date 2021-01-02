Council member under fire for tweet of noose photo calling for violence

A Rusk City Council member, who has started a campaign challenging Gov. Greg Abbott, is facing backlash after tweeting a photo of a noose and calling for violence.

In a screenshot captured by the Huffington Post, Martin Holsome, who has served on the Rusk City Council since 2018, tweeted on Jan. 15 with the noose photo that "Once more for those of you who don’t understand... Starting in D.C. - let ’em hang by the neck until they are dead, dead DEAD!!!”