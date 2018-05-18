Cuts in one City department have led to an outcry against reducing library services in Corpus Christi.

During the week of May 14 a budget workshop was held and City Council members heard an idea to try and make libraries more financially self-sufficient. The idea was to put retail spaces such as coffee shops in them.

"Putting something in the libraries that might generate some revenues. Some kind of a coffee shop, kind of concept. Barnes & Noble, something like that. So we'll go back and look at all those things," Eddie Houlihan said.

The concept is not new to the City, and it's something that has already been discussed.

"We actually researched it about four years ago, and we even went to some of the locations here in Texas down in the Valley that offer food services to varying degrees," said Laura Garcia, Director of Libraries.

The coffee shops don't work because of several factors, including remodeling cost, foot traffic and maintenance.

According to Garcia, her staff still initiated one change and hoped to make more.

"We have vending machines at two locations, and we hope to expand that service," Garcia said.

Although not a brand new idea, library staff are working on ways to get more people to come into the library and ways to generate some revenue.

