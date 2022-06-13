Council to consider proposals to restore water gardens, increase fees for emergency services outside city limits

The Water Gardens behind the American Bank Center have been shut down since just after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of topics that have been in discussion for quite some time will be back on the agenda at Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

Council has been discussing fixing our water gardens in the downtown SEA District for several years. They are also looking to establish new fees for fire calls responded to by the Corpus Christi Fire Department outside city limits.

The water gardens behind the American Bank Center have been shut down since just after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It wasn't the storm but the lack of power that allowed the garden's control room to flood. The key part of the restoration is putting the control center above ground.

"The proposal is to take all of the switch gear and lighting controls and put them in an above-ground building," said Jeff Edmonds, director of engineering for the City of Corpus Christi.

The work that's being proposed spans a two-year period from now until 2024.

Another proposal that will be put before City Council would be an adjustment to the fees that are charged to residents outside of city limits for fire and ambulance calls.

"The rate that is under the old ordinance really doesn't take into account all of the different factors that need to be taken into consideration when establishing a fee for service," CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said.

The City currently charges $350 per vehicle called to a location outside city limits, including a charge of $5 per mile. Because calls include fire and ambulance service, there are different costs involved that can be very expensive.

Rocha said in many cases it's simple math. The farther out you live, the more the charge will be.

"It will be fluctuating for what we will charge a homeowner," Rocha said. "But that's going to be based on the pieces of equipment that are out there and the time that it's taken us to get out there."

Corpus Christi's City Council will see a complete breakdown of the fee schedule before voting at Tuesday's meeting. 3News will keep you updated.

