Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo announces campaign for Corpus Christi Mayor

In her opening lines on Thursday at City Hall, Guajardo announced why she intends to run for Corpus Christi City Mayor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "I am running for Mayor because together we can build and recover our economy, fix our streets, strengthen public safety and redefine our City's role in public health," Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo said.

In her opening lines on Thursday at City Hall, Guajardo announced why she intends to run for Corpus Christi City Mayor. She addressed several issues involving city streets, water, parks and hurricane preparedness.

Guajardo also spoke about her involvement in the recent approval for Bond 2020 which will be presented to voters this November. The $61 million approved for streets will repair 23 streets in five council districts.

Another part of her speech shined some light on the recent Small Business Regional Pandemic Grant Program she spearheaded alongside the Port of Corpus Christi.

Guajardo is a graduate from Flour Bluff High School and an alumni from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She has been serving as Corpus Christi Council Member at Large since November 2016.

Rewatch her announcement here:

Posted by Paulette Guajardo on Thursday, August 13, 2020