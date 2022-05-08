The Country & Czech Music Fest offers a combination you didn't know you needed

The event was hosted by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas for members of the community to learn more about Czech culture through music, food, and fun!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 8th annual Country & Czech Music Fest kicked off at Moravian Hall, Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas for members of the community to learn more about Czechoslovakian culture through music, food, and fun!

Czech Heritage Society of South Texas Board Member Sam Morris told 3NEWS, "If they don't know how to polka, they can learn how to do that. Of course, there's gonna be plenty of two-stepping too, but hopefully if they've never sampled or tasted a kolache before, they'll get a taste of that."

As the name suggests, it was a fusion of country and Czech cultures, so attendees were able to experience something new while also having the comfort of familiarity.

Traditional Czech dinner plates and kolaches were served alongside barbecue, while guests were encourage to dance in all styles.

The theme of the event was to continue legacies and traditions here in the Coastal Bend all while adding some Texas some country into the mix.

The Czech Heritage Society puts on this event each year, so make sure to catch the next one for a great time with plenty for all to enjoy!

