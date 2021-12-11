County Commissioner candidate claims he was drawn out of voting precinct map by incumbent he was running against

Judge Canales brought the issue to the forefront and even used words like gerrymandering despite everyone agreeing the process was legal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The allegation led to a tense exchange of words between county commissioners during a specially called meeting.

A Day after county commissioners passed a new redistricting map, the re-drawing of the lines that make up county precincts came under fire by a political candidate. Larry Elizondo who had already announced his candidacy for the district 2 set against incumbent Judge Joe A Gonzalez claims it was intentionally done to exclude him from running.

Every ten years, commissioners can redraw the representation map of the four county precincts.

It was a messy battle of words between commissioners and Judge Barbara Canales.

Judge Canales brought the issue to the forefront and even used words like gerrymandering despite everyone agreeing the process was legal.

"But the idea that it was asked for intentionally not that the map maker came up with it, but that a commissioner asked the map maker at any point in the process, that should have been disclosed," said Judge Canales.

In a statement to 3 News, Elizondo wrote in part, "using unethical, back-door politics, the incumbent removed my voting precinct out of his district to prevent me from bringing my message of hope to the people of Nueces County. This highly questionable move may have been legal, but it calls into question the integrity of the county commissioner who was afraid to debate the issues important to our community and give the voters the ultimate decision on who would represent them."

Judge Gonzalez who joined fellow commissioners by phone denied the accusation and said the process was a good process in open court.

"I still don't know where he resides exactly, I don't know where he votes," said Gonzalez.

"Let's be fair in the assessment, he said he didn't do it, he didn't remember what it was. I'm not getting in the business if Mr. Garza is remembering correctly or if Mr. Gonzalez is lying, I'm not doing that," said Commissioner Brent Chesney.

Judge Canales ended up asking for a motion to amend the map that was adopted to restore the original precinct 3.

The motion failed

