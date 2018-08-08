Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Hundreds of students are now ready to get the school year started because of a health fair at Flour Bluff High School.

On Wednesday students in the Flour Bluff Independent School District were able to get physicals and vaccinations for free thanks to combined efforts of County Commissioner Brent Chesney and local organizations. Doctors and nurses were on-hand providing free exams for students.

Local health advocates and insurance companies also offered their services and information.

Organizers said students shouldn't let finances get in the way of living a healthy and happy life.

"We have immunizations as well here, so getting that immunizations to the children, we want them to be ready, we want them to be proactive versus reactive when it's too late," said Belinda Flores, director of South Coastal Area Health Education Center

According to organizers, there will be other free health fairs for students in other areas of the Coastal Bend. The dates for the health fairs will be announced soon.

