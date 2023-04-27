County commissioner talks next steps in lawsuit against Nueces County District Attorney

Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said the unanimous vote comes after Gonzalez was asked to submit recommendations for his attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS spoke with Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney Thursday about the next steps in the lawsuit to remove District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office.

Chesney told 3NEWS that the decision was unanimous with a 5-0 vote.

Commissioner's court previously agreed that the county would pay González's legal fees, on the condition that they get to pick the attorney.

Attorney Chris Gale represented Gonzalez up until this point, with Gonzalez saying that he still wants Gale on his legal team.

Chesney told 3NEWS the unanimous vote comes after Gonzalez was asked to submit recommendations for his attorney, allowing Matt Manning to be selected.

"The fact that it was 5-0 in a very controversial issue, I think it shows this community is really working together and this court's really working together and that's a positive," he said. "And the fact that, you know, we, we are making Mr. Manning submit a budget for the court to review and approve, that gives us some, some ability to make sure that it doesn't get crazy for the taxpayer."

Chesney said Nueces County is paying for the county attorney to prosecute the case and for outside counsel advising the county, since there is a conflict of interest with the county attorney's involvement in the case.

Gonzalez also gave his reaction to 3NEWS once he found out Manning would represent him.

"I'm still processing, you know, this whole situation, but my reaction is one of at least relief, you know. To know that I have a good, capable attorney that was provided by Nueces County to defend me, which I know Matt Manning, you know he's going to do a great job," he said.

Manning previously worked under Gonzalez as first assistant district attorney. He was one of three choices the district attorney gave commissioners.

Other than the budget Manning will submit for commissioner's to review, Chesney said the rest of the lawsuit is up to the judge. The next commissioner's court meeting is on May 10 when Manning could have the budget ready.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!