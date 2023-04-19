County denies allegations in response to civil suit filed against former ME, deputy

The denial came as the county responded to a civil lawsuit Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is denying all allegations of liability for the alleged negligence of former chief medical examiner Dr. Adel Shaker and his former deputy chief medical examiner Dr. Sandra Lyden.



The denial came as the county responded to a civil lawsuit Wednesday.



Several accusations have been made in the suit – originally brought by 13 families -- including that the ME's office allegedly performed botched autopsies.



In Wednesday's filing, defendants Shaker and Lyden are citing Texas cases and rulings of immunity in past lawsuits against governmental entities.



Gowan & Elizondo LLC, the attorneys representing the victims, released this statement to 3NEWS: "This is just the beginning on our path to justice."



A trial date has not been set.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!