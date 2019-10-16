CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said the county is too large to not have a fire marshal during Wednesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

One of the agenda items that was discussed focused on the lack of a fire marshal out in the county. Annaville Fire Chief Michael Clack told the court that many surrounding counties have fire marshals, and Judge Canales backs the idea to have one wholeheartedly.

"For a county our size, with the industrial expansion that we're seeing in growth, it's very odd that we have such a small emergency management department," Canales said. "It's really not fitting for a county our size."

Commissioners did not take any action on the idea but are looking to hold a workshop session to discuss the matter.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: