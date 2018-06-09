Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Officials with Nueces County are reaching out to the Texas Historical Commission for approval to dissolve a legal document that would allow the county to tear down 1914 Historic Nueces County Courthouse.

In a letter sent to Executive Director Mark Wolfe Thursday, County Judge Loyd Neal details the many attempts by the county to save a restore the building. Including attempts in 1957 and then again 20 years later in 1977.

The judge also went on to talk about efforts to save the deteriorating building in the late 1990's in which a grant was issued from the Texas Historical Commission on the condition that a 25-year historical easement be placed on the building. This meant the building could not be torn down while the easement was active, which wouldn't expire until 2027.

Judge Neal outlined the latest attempt to sell the building to a developer beginning in the summer of 2016. A deal was finally reached in April 2017 with Nueces County Development Partners, LLC. But after they failed to make payments on $1.5 million in back taxes, the deal did not go through.

In the letter, the county judge is requesting the commission to issue a "Termination of Easement" related to the 1914 Historic Nueces County Courthouse.

According to Neal, the goal is to remove the deteriorating building and get the property back on the tax rolls for economic development.

