County leaders get ready for first COVID-19 vaccine doses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County health professionals said they're preparing to receive the first doses of the vaccine as early as Monday, Dec. 14.

"This is the first step towards ending the pandemic," said Salim Surani, a doctor who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Christus Spohn-Shoreline hospital. He added the vaccine will help the healthcare workers. "Almost 20 to 25 percent of our providers were getting COVID and they were having to be hospitalized or isolate at home; that was the biggest challenge."

As the Food and Drug Administration get closer to authorizing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Surani and other healthcare workers are becoming eager.

"To know that we're actually just one step away now from final authorization means everything to us," said Barbara Canales, Nueces County Judge.

Canales said they've been preparing for the FDA advisory board to give its recommendation of approval. Now they're counting down the days to receive the first batch of the nearly 6,000 doses allocated for Nueces County.

"We'll be distributing vaccines to frontline healthcare workers, to assisted living centers for their residents, then first responders, then we'll get to the rest of the population," said Canales.

While the rest of the community waits for more doses to become available, Canales said they must continue following all safety precautions.

"We need to do everything we can to stay vigilant so that we can continue with our prevention measures so that way this vaccine does its maximum good," said Canales.

