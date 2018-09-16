CONCEPCION, DUVAL COUNTY (KIII NEWS) — As rain began to fall in Duval County, one resident in Concepcion prepared for flooding. Victoria Arredondo lives off of a rural county road in Concepcion, she said it usually floods during rainstorms, but what she experienced next was unprecedented.

"It's bad to pass by on a vehicle on that because you have to be worried about getting stuck," she said.

Arredondo said their home backs up to a creek which quickly flooded when the rainstorm hit the area. She said eventually the county roads flooded which brought loosened dirt onto them; Arredondo said they were not safe to drive on.

"This is the worse I've seen our county roads like get that bad where it had broken," she added.

Victoria became stranded in her own home. She said she had to reschedule her infant's vaccine appointment to next week but now, she's unsure if she'll be able to get out of her home for it. She added her biggest concern is being unaccessible from first responders.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII