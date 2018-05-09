Corpus Christi (KIII News) — For the last few years, Nueces County has been revamping and updating many of its buildings to adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It's a project that has already cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and there is still a lot more to be done. On Wednesday, Nueces County Commissioners voted to try and work out a compromise with the government.

"We've set aside about $5 million for the courthouse," Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal said. "We have no idea where that's going to go."

Neal said there are seven other taxpayer-owned buildings that are also in need of upgrading, but there is simply no budget.

"To do some of the things they're asking us to do here in this courthouse is a mission impossible," Neal said.

One example would be the federal government wanting the County to change 1,000 doors in the courthouse for wider doors to accommodate wheelchairs. In the 12 years that Neal has been county judge, he said he has never received a single complaint concerning doors being too narrow. With that in mind, the judge said the County is asking the government for some concessions.

"So what we're asking them to do is let us pick out one or two courtrooms in the courthouse, make those as ADA accessible as we can, and then the judges and the DA and everybody would have to cooperate moving those cases if we had to, to that," Neal said.

The judge said there is no way the County could afford to make all 13 of its current courts ADA accessible. The cost would be prohibitive.

As it stands, the County has set aside $5 million for upgrades. In the meantime, commissioners hope the government will agree to a five-year extension of their deadline to 2026.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII