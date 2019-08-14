ROCKPORT, Texas — A Coastal Bend couple is bringing holiday cheer a little early this year. They are opening the first 100-percent Christmas store in an attempt to not only provide decorations, but to boost the economy of Rockport, Texas.

"These things sold like crazy last year," Krystal Englehart-Peterson said.

Krystal is setting up Christmas by Currents with her husband's mother and sister. She said it has always been their dream to open a store completely dedicated to the holidays.

"It's a time where you get to be with your family and your loved ones, and it's festive and it's just a little bit magical," she said.

Krystal and her husband started their adulthood in Corpus Christi. After moving around, they decided it was time to give back to the community.

"We wanted to come back and give back to a community that had given us so much love and really helped us become adults," Krystal said.

She said it's their way of spreading pure Christmas cheer to a community still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

"It's a place that needs a little extra love and support right now, and so I'm like, 'I'm going to put an awesome Christmas store in the middle of Rockport and see if I can just help,'" Krystal said.

Each room is an extension of Krystal's imagination. Her and her husband are still prepping the store for opening in just couple weeks.

"It's really fun to be able to show people the things that go on in my head," Krystal said. "When I'm able to put a tree together and then someone walks in and I see the awe in their face, I'm like, 'I did it! They see it!'"

