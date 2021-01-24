Couple finds man's body while looking at new home in Katy

Deputies said a couple was looking at a new home under construction when they spotted the body in the drainage ditch behind the backyard.

KATY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a drainage ditch Saturday evening in the Katy area.

Deputies responded to the scene around 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 18600 block of Parma Creek Trail. They said a couple was looking at a new home under construction when they spotted the body in the drainage ditch behind the backyard.

Officials said it appears the body has been at that location for at least several days. They said the victim suffered some sort of trauma and appears to be an older white or Hispanic man. They are waiting for the medical examiner to determine his cause of death.

Deputies said they plan to look through footage of security cameras in the area.