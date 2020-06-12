Couple from San Marcos saved by Rockport Police after their boat overturned in Aransas Bay

A 26-year-old woman was showing signs of hypothermia and taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline for treatment.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport Police are being credited with saving a couple from San Marcos that got stranded in the Aransas Bay this afternoon.

The department got a call around 3 p.m. saying that two people were in a boat that had capsized from a large wave.

Officers made their way to Rockport Beach and were able to see the couple in deep water about a half mile from the beach. A boat was launched and crews were able to pull them from the water.

It is estimated they were in the water for about an hour.

